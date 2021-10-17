DKS Slams BJP MLA's 'merge Raichur With Telangana' Quip, Tells Party To Clarify Its Stance

Lashing out at BJP MLA Shivaraj Patil for demanding Raichur be merged with Telangana, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday, termed it reprehensible. Pulling up BJP, he demanded a clarification on the party's stance and expel Patil immediately. Asserting that Raichir was a part of Karnataka, he said that Congress had worked to develop that area, while BJP did not.

DKS slams BJP MLA's 'Merge Raichur with Telangana' quip

"BJP MLA Shivraj Patil's statement that Raichur should be added to Telangana is reprehensible. Raichur is part of Karnataka. If the BJP believes in the whole of Karnataka, immediately expel Shivraj Patil from the party. If not, clarify your stance on this," said DK Shivakumar.

Stirring a controversy this week, BJP MLA Shivaraj Patil demanded that Raichur should be merged in the neighbouring state of Telangana. Patil- a legislator from the Raichur city constituency told this in the presence of Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan and received applause from the crowd. Furthermore, he lamented that the state government was not addressing the issues of farmers in Raichur despite repeated pleas unlike the other areas of north Karnataka.

"Uttar Karnataka means Hubli Dharwad and Belgaum. Hyderabad Karnataka means Bidar and Gulbarga. So rather make Raichur district join Telangana," Patil is heard saying in a video that has gone viral. Commenting on this video, TRS working president KT Rama Rao claimed that this was a validation of Telangana's model of development.

Raichur Telangana merger

As per reports, 40 villages in the Dharmabad tehsil of Maharashtra's Nanded district expressed their desire to become a part of Telangana. Claiming that they have been deprived of basic amenities such as water for the last 7 decades, they submitted a proposal of their demand to TRS MLA Bajireddy Govardhan. Moreover, leaders from Nalgaon, Bhokar, Degloor, Kinwat and Hathgaon met KCR seeking a merger of their areas in Telangana stating that Maharashtra had not implemented a farmers' investment support scheme like Rythu Bandhu. Raichur district was a part of the princely state of Hyderabad until the reorganization of states in 1956, post-independence. Karnataka already has border problems in Belgaum with Maharashtra.