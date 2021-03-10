Vijaykanth's DMDK Says AIADMK Will Lose TN Polls Deposit After Quitting NDA; Gets Response

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Jayakumar lashed out at 'Captain Vijaykanth's' Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) after it exited the AIADMK-led NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu as seat-sharing talks remained inconclusive. DMDK, on Tuesday, announced its decision to part ways with AIADMK after seat-sharing talks remained deadlocked despite three rounds of negotiations. However, it wasn't a smooth exit exactly for DMDK as the mud-slinging began as soon as the latter exited the alliance.

DMDK targets AIADMK after exiting alliance

While DMDK leader Sudish claimed that the ruling AIADMK would lose deposit in all constituencies, AIADMK minister Jayakumar noted that it was bad luck for Vijaykanth's party, and not theirs. Labelling the exit from the AIADMK-led alliance as Diwali, Sudish accused an AIADMK leader of being a PMK sleeper cell. Meanwhile, Vijaykanth's son Prabhakaran claimed that AIADMK leaders, including CM EPS and Dy CM OPS, were praising PM Modi and other BJP leaders instead of praising their part stalwarts such as MGR and Jayalalithaa and urged them to introspect where their party was heading. Further, Vijaykanth's son claimed that CM EPS would lose from the Edappadi constituency and claimed that 'Captain' hadn't retired from politics despite being unwell.

'Bad luck for them', says AIADMK

Responding to the attack launched by DMDK leaders, AIADMK minister Jayakumar called the former's decision to leave the alliance as poor and remarked that it was bad luck for them. The AIADMK leader revealed that there were three rounds of negotiations held between both the parties to discuss seat-sharing and that DMDK had suddenly decided to exit the alliance after an internal meeting with its party members. Reacting to statements made by Sudish, Jayakumar said that AIADMK would never stoop to such a low level of politics and that they would never indulge in mud-slinging, unlike the DMDK.

Vijaykanth & DMDK's downfall

'Captain' Vijaykanth of the DMDK went on to become the leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu after winning 29 of the 41 seats the party contested in 2011, thereby weakening the power of the DMK. However, in the subsequent Assembly elections in 2016, Vijaykanth's DMDK was floored completely after contesting in alliance with CPI(M), CPI, MDMK, and VCK. After exiting AIADMK-led NDA, it will be interesting to see if DMDK approaches the third-front comprising of Kamal Haasan's MNM, Owaisi's AIMIM, Sarath Kumar's AISMK, and Paarivendhar's IJK.

Tamil Nadu polls

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party had refuted any possibility of reconciling with Sasikala, who has now retired from politics ahead of the elections. The EPS-OPS-led AIADMK, on the other hand, is wary of Dhinakaran potentially ending in a position where he could be a kingmaker in case of a hung assembly as AMMK stitched an alliance with Owaisi's AIMIM, marking the latter's entry into Tamil Nadu electoral politics. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators, and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors.