DMK Accuses AIADMK Of Coverup In Pollachi Sexual Assault Case; TN CM Assures Action

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested three more people in connection with the Pollachi sexual assault case, including the AIADMK Pollachi Town students' wing secretary. Reacting to it, DMK chief MK Stalin claimed that the Chief Minister is protecting the accused in the case. In a tweet, he said that the CBI should not allow any of the culprits to escape, regardless of whether they are the leaders of any political party.

Issuing a statement over the probe, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during his election rally in Anthiyur said that "AIADMK is the party that can take legal action against anyone who makes a mistake."

As per an official statement, the arrested accused include K Arulanandham (34), Sharon Paul (29), and Babu alias Bike Babu (27). Arulanandham is AIADMK's Pollachi Town students wing secretary. CBI has produced the three arrested accused in the Mahila court in Coimbatore, from where they have been sent to judicial custody till January 20, 2021. Meanwhile, protests broke outside the Mahila Court and the police also detained a few protesters.

"CBI had registered case under Section 376D of Indian Penal Code (punishment for gang rape) and recording video of the victims," the statement said. A total of five people had already been arrested in the case and kept in the central prison in Salem.

The central investigating agency had filed the first chargesheet against the accused in connection with the same in May 2019.

Pollachi sex scandal case

According to media reports, last month, the Coimbatore Mahila Court granted permission to the CBI to examine the voice samples of the five accused in the case. The CBI sought permission from the court to analyse the voices of the men heard in a few video clips related to the case to check whether they match the voices of the arrested persons.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the heinous act was an organised crime and the accused persons made videos of the victims and later blackmailed them.

According to news agency ANI, all the five accused persons have been booked under section 354(a) (punishment for sexual harassment) 354 (b) (assault or use of force to woman with an intent to disrobe), 367 (kidnapping), 392 (dacoity), 34-A (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 (E) and 67 of Information Technology Act and other relevant sections of the law.

