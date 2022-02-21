DMK Activist Hacked To Death In Chennai's Gandhi Nagar; Had Switched From AIADMK Recently

A DMK activist identified as Madhan who had recently joined the party from the AIADMK was reportedly hacked to death in Chennai's Gandhi Nagar area while he was canvassing for a party candidate. It is important to mention that the brutal murder took place a day after Tamil Nadu Civic Polls concluded. The victim's body has been recovered and sent for autopsy.

Taking swift action on the case, the police have reportedly identified four accused and they have been arrested.

#BREAKING | DMK worker killed allegedly by 4 men in Chennai; more updates here: https://t.co/4tHrJRVu1j pic.twitter.com/jROc5M3bLw — Republic (@republic) February 21, 2022

According to sources, Madhan had attended a program organised by the DMK in Chennai's Gandhi Nagar on Sunday. At the event, Tamil Nadu minister PK Sekar Babu had unveiled the portrait of a late senior DMK leader. Following the event, Madhan left the venue when he was allegedly chased and surrounded by four men, who then hacked him to death.

The single-phase civic polls in Tamil Nadu concluded on Saturday. The voting will decide leaders for over 12,500 ward members in 640 plus urban local bodies. As per the official reports, the polling took place peacefully. The counting of votes would commence on February 22 in 268 centres. Till 3 PM, the aggregate polling percentage was 47.18 in the state. The voting process was temporarily disturbed in Madurai with BJP workers objecting to hijab-clad women coming to vote, however, the matter was resolved and the party member was replaced from the booth.

A DMK candidate dies amid civic polls; election postponed

A DMK candidate contesting from Athani, Anthiyur Taluk, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, February 16. Hence, the local body election for the Athani Town panchayat (3rd ward) had to be postponed, said officials.

Ayyappan (51) undertook hectic campaigning till Tuesday night. He then went home and took rest. The next morning, he developed heart pain and died on the way to a government hospital after being referred to it by doctors of a private facility.

Later, a 52-year-old DMK candidate for the urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu died apparently due to a heart attack on Thursday, officials said. Azhagesan alias Sittu Reddy, a candidate for Ward 2 of Ammapet Town Panchayat in the district's Bhavani taluk, died due to a sudden heart attack. This is the second death of a DMK candidate in Erode district in the last two days.

Bajrang Dal activist hacked to death

The murder of the DMK activist came on the same day when a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was hacked to death in Karnataka's Shivamogga by some unknown assailants. While the saffron worker was immediately taken to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival, said the police. Several Bajrang Dal cadres gathered outside the hospital and started protesting the murder. The incident comes amid the current faceoff between Hijab-clad women students, saffron-clad students and college authorities over a ban on hijabs in classrooms. Currently, Karnataka High Court is hearing the plea of six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college in Udipi.