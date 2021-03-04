DMK Allocates 6 Seats To VCK, 3 To IUML And 2 Seats To MMK; No Word Yet On Berths For Cong

Amid the heated political battle in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin-led DMK on Thursday allocated six seats to its ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), while three seats have been allocated to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and two seats have been allocated to the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK). The DMK is further in talks with Congress over seat-sharing in the state, to face the upcoming assembly elections.

'More seats will fetch more MLAs to the DMK in assembly'

While DMK is not willing to give Congress more than 20 seats, Stalin's party is yet to take a final call on the matter as more seats will only lead to more DMK MLAs in the assembly, meaning they can have control over decisions such as 'choosing who holds what portfolio.'

Sasikala's decision to take an exit from politics has is also likely to have an impact on the political scenario of the state. This can be one of the reasons that DMK has started preparing the campaign ground so it can finalise the seat-sharing arrangements.

Cong second biggest party in TN, yet to decide on seat sharing

VCK meanwhile is a party that represents the Dalit community in Tamil Nadu, while IUML also decided to enter an alliance with the DMK. Overall, Stalin is attempting to gain a stronger foothold in the state by forming alliances. Now, it is the Congress that has to make a decision as it is the second biggest party in the state after the regional DMK. Moreover, DMK after having decided on seat-sharing with Congress will look forward to CPI (M).

The DMK is trying to be swift in its actions considering the developments at AIADMK's front. Also, the last date to file the nominations is approaching which is on March 19. Sasikala's exit from politics can serve to be a gamechanger for AIADMK as the latter is in alliance with the BJP. Earlier today, referring to the upcoming general elections, Sasikala said "I pray to God and my sister Jayalalithaa for AIADMK's victory and urge the supporters of AIADMK to work together and defeat the DMK. I urge the party members to work together so Jayalalithaa's legacy goes on."

