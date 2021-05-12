DMK Ally VCK Accuses BJP Of Eyeing Puducherry CM Post; Here's The Number Game In The UT

In an interesting turn of events, DMK ally VCK accused BJP of eyeing the chair of Puducherry CM even as AINRC chief N Rangasamy was sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 7. According to VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, the saffron party was taking all steps to capture power through the backdoor while Rangasamy is recuperating from COVID-19 in a Chennai hospital. To buttress his point, he cited that BJP leaders K Venkatesan, V P Ramalingam, and R B Ashok Babu were "hurriedly" nominated as the members of the Puducherry Assembly even before elected MLAs could take the oath.

Calling for the opposition to seize the opportunity, the VCK chief stated, "We call upon all the democratic forces in Puducherry to come together to defeat this effort of the BJP to seize power against the people's verdict. DMK which has won 6 seats in Puducherry must immediately intervene in this issue. We call upon the DMK to take all pre-emptive measures to make sure that BJP does not lead a communal government in Puducherry."

#BJP plotting to form govt in Puducherry! A murder of democracy & a disrespect to people's verdict!

Hurried appointment of nominated MLAs raises BJP strength to 9 MLAs. BJP is eyeing Puducherry CM's chair. #VCK calls upon #DMK to immediately intervene & save democracy!@mkstalin pic.twitter.com/Zi7r0Hyosx — Thol. Thirumavalavan (@thirumaofficial) May 11, 2021

The number game in Puducherry

The polling for the 2021 Puducherry Assembly polls was held on April 6 with an impressive voter turnout of 81.69 per cent. While Congress was reeling from the toppling of the V Narayanasamy-led government, the AINRC was seeking a comeback bolstered by its alliance with BJP. The election results threw up an interesting outcome with BJP opening its account in the Assembly as 6 of its candidates emerging victorious. Though AINRC managed to bag 10 seats, Rangasamy could win only one of the two seats he contested in the election.

On the other hand, DMK and Congress secured victory in 6 and two constituencies respectively. In a first, 6 Independents got elected to the Puducherry Assembly. While NDA comfortably formed the government, speculation is rife that BJP wants a substantial share of the Ministries, a possible Deputy CM, or even the top post. This is because the nomination of three MLAs has propelled its strength to 9 members.

Moreover, Independent MLA Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok who trounced the AINRC chief from Yanam has also extended his support to BJP. Thus, BJP and AINRC are virtually neck-to-neck in the 33-member Assembly with 10 seats each. This makes the allegiance of the remaining 5 Independents extremely crucial. The VCK president's intervention is also significant as the DMK-Congress combine can potentially form a government if they reach out to AINRC.