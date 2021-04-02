DMK Ally VCK Dubs Income Tax Searches As Vendetta; Accuses BJP Of Systematic Targeting

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan termed the income tax searches conducted in the premises of DMK leader's kin as vendetta and claimed that it was the 'consequence of BJP’s fear of failure'. Reacting to the searches that were conducted on Friday morning ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, the DMK ally claimed that it was a planned and systematic targeting of the Opposition by the BJP and that the people were aware of the 'politically motivated threats'. Thol Thirumavalavan claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu would teach a befitting lesson to the BJP and its ally AIADMK in the upcoming polls.

VCK alleges BJP's hand behind I-T searches

Income Tax searches at premises of DMK leaders' kin

In the latest development in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Income Tax sleuths searched the premises of DMK supremo Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan on Friday morning, sources informed. Income Tax officials carried out searches at the residences and other premises connected to Stalin's son-in-law. As per sources, searches are ongoing at four locations connected to Sabareesan. The I-T raids come days before Tamil Nadu is set to vote on April 6 for the Assembly elections. Earlier in March, I-T searches were also conducted at offices and residences of DMK and MDMK leaders. As per reports, searches were conducted in DMK’s KS Dhanasekar and MDMK's Kavin Nagaraj.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the 'big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.