'DMK & Congress Always Insult Women, Will Never Guarantee Safety And Dignity': PM Modi

Ahead of Tamil Nadu's single-phase assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Madurai on Friday to campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance AIADMK for the upcoming state elections. While addressing a public rally, PM said that a vote for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is a vote for more investment and development in the region. The elections for 234 seats in the state will take place on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2, 2021.

"A vote for NDA is a vote for better investment in this region. We're creating the right atmosphere for more industries to come here, especially agro-industries with help from our farmers in value addition," said PM Modi. READ | Sonu Sood thanks PM Modi for honouring Rajinikanth with Dadasaheb Phalke award

'Congress-DMK mastered art of spreading lies': PM Modi

PM Modi further took a dig at the DMK-Congress alliance and said that the party leaders do not understand the ethos of Madhurai as their leaders keep insulting women. The alliance only cared about the 'first family'.

"Madurai teaches us important lessons on empowering Nari Shakti. We see it in the way women are worshipped and revered. Sadly the DMK and Congress haven't understood the ethos of Madurai. No wonder their leaders keep insulting women again and again! DMK tried to make the peace-loving Madurai a mafia den only because of an internal family complication in DMK's first family," said PM. READ | Good Friday reminds us about struggles, sacrifices of Jesus Christ: PM Modi

PM added that the Congress-DMK has mastered the art of not working and spreading lies about those who actually work. A classic example is AIIMS Madurai.

In their many years of power, they did not even think about it. It was our govt that brought AIIMS here which will also have a state-of-the-art infectious diseases block.



Prime Minister also talked about a series of economic corridors that have been announced in this year's Union Budget.

"In this year's Union Budget, a series of economic corridors have been announced, and one of them is the Madurai-Kollam corridor. Funds allocated for railway infrastructure projects in the state have increased by a record 238 per cent compared to that of 2009," he said.

Jal Jeevan Mission

While talking about the Jal Jeevan Mission implementation in the state. PM Modi said that more than 16 lakh tap water connections have been provided since the launch of the mission.

We started the Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure tap water connections to every home in India by 2024. In Tamil Nadu, over 16 lakh tap water connections have been provided since the launch of the mission.



The Prime Minister added that the people of Madhurai have a strong mind and a big heart. He further appreciated the Tamil Culture and stated that the land has a great influence on Mahatma Gandhi.

"Years ago people from Saurashtra, in my home state Gujarat, came here. The way Madurai has accepted them is a perfect example of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," he added.

Madurai is closely associated with the world's oldest language, Tamil.



Here, one thinks about the Tamil Sangams. I want to appreciate all those working to make Tamil culture and literature more popular.



This land had a great influence on Mahatma Gandhi.



Tamil Nadu Elections 2021

There will be elections for 234 seats in the state, with the Congress-DMK alliance and the BJP-AIADMK alliance lock horns for power. While the MK Stalin-led party is fighting in an alliance with Congress, CPI, MDMK, VCK, IUML and MMK, AIADMK's allies include BJP, PMK, and other smaller parties.

234 seats (44-SC, 2-ST)

88,936 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 24

Date of polling- April 6

