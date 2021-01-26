DMK Blames Centre For Farmers' Protests Taking Violent Turn, Calls For 'peaceful Solution'

Blaming the Centre for the violent protests in the national capital on Tuesday, DMK chief MK Stalin has called for a peaceful resolution of the ongoing impasse between the Union Government and the farmers. Citing that the three farm laws would not be passed if AIADMK had not lent its support, Stalin added that violence would 'help' Centre to distract from the real issue. The Farmers Tractor Parade on Tuesday took a violent turn when protestors tried to divert from the route finalized with the police by breaking barricades.

"The Centre's attitude is responsible for farmer's protests. If AIADMK had not supported the farm laws it would not have been passed. Violence will help the government's attempts to distract from the real issue. Both the parties should work in the lines of peace to get a solution," Stalin tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also held the Centre accountable for allowing the situation to deteriorate. Claiming that those who indulged in violence were 'external elements', AAP said that the violence has weakened the movement which was peaceful till date. AAP has demanded the repeal of the three farm Laws and provided assistance to the protesting farmers at Delhi borders with free wi-fi, medical aid, food and water.

READ | Delhi Police Quashes False Reports Claiming Death Of Protestor Due To Firing During Rally

'Farmers drove tractors off the routes'

On Tuesday morning, farmers commenced their planned tractor rally in protest against the three contentious farm laws. However, the tractor parade took a violent turn as the protestors broke barricades in an attempt to divert away from the original route decided for the rally. As the protestors cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, the Delhi Police responded by shelling tear gas shells to control the situation. The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, even as the farmers overran Delhi and a number of its monuments, capped off with the farmers breaching the Red Fort. The protesters were stopped from entering Delhi as the tractor rally began ahead of the time granted for it.

READ | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Denounces Farmer Rally Violence, Issues 'vacate Delhi' Appeal

Reacting to the violent protests by farmers on Tuesday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava has appealed the protestors to maintain peace and not indulge in violence. Speaking to ANI, Srivastava said that the farmers drove tractors off the routes finalized in the discussions held in the run-up to the tractor rally. The Delhi Police Commissioner has also stated that public property has been damaged and police personnel have sustained injuries.

Moreover, Joint Police Commissioner Alok Kumar has stated that legal action will also be taken against the perpetrators of violence. Reacting to the violent protests on Tuesday morning, the Joint CP said that the protestors also attempted to run over police and the general public with their tractors, adding that public property has also been damaged.

READ | Congress Blames BJP As Violent Farmers' Protest Rocks Delhi; Says 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'

READ | CPI MP Bikash Bhattacharya Spotted At Farmers' Protests; Yechury Slams Police's Actions