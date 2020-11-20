DMK Chief M K Stalin's Son, Udhayanidhi Arrested On 1st Day Of Campaign At Thirukkuvalai

As the DMK sounded the poll bugle, flagging off its poll campaign from Thirukkuvalai - the ancestral home of Late former CM M Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu police arrested DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday, citing COVID-19 violations. Udhayanidhi - DMK chief M.K Stalin's son - along with several DMK leaders had set off on a 75-day tour from Thirukuvalai, across all 234 constituencies of Tamil Nadu. The DMK's campaign called 'Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural' aims at DMK interacting with more than 10 Lakh people. Polls will be held in April-May 2021.

Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested

Condemning his arrest, his aunt - DMK MP Kanimozhi asked that if Chief Minister E Palaniswami could roam anywhere, but DMK could not. Alleging the AIADMK was scared of DMK's campaign, she demanded Udhayanidhi's immediate release. His arrest has triggered massive protests by DMK supporters in Namakkal, Pudukkottai and Thirukuvalai. He was later released by the police.

முதலமைச்சர் எடப்பாடி எங்கு வேண்டுமானாலும் செல்லலாம், ஆனால் திமுக தலைவர்களோ எங்கும் செல்லக்கூடாது. அடிமை அதிமுக அரசுக்கு திமுகவின் பிரச்சாரத்தின் முதல் நாளே பயம் தொற்றி விட்டது.



கழக இளைஞரணி செயலாளர் உதயநிதி அவர்களின் கைதை வன்மையாக கண்டிக்கிறேன். அவர் உடனடியாக விடுதலை 1/2 — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) November 20, 2020

DMK flags off 2020 campaign

DMK plans to send 15 Frontals as his messengers across 234 constituencies to meet people from various sections of the society. The objective of the campaign being two-fold: To highlight the last 10 years of the misrule of the ADMK Government and hear the people's sufferings, as well as to know what the people expect of the DMK so as to set the priorities for the upcoming elections. Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the campaign from Thirukkuvalai which will last over three phases.

According to sources, DMK's top leaders including DMK MP Kanimozhi and party President MK Stalin will also be touring the state in a few weeks from now. DMK MP Kanimozhi will be starting her campaign ideally from Tamil Nadu CM EPS's constituency, Edappadi, a strategy DMK hopes will prove powerful, in the eye of the nearing 2021 Assembly Elections. Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

2021 Tamil Nadu polls

As the BJP promised 'free vaccines' ahead of the Bihar polls, EPS who has been named AIADMK's CM candidate, has made a similar promise, keeping in mind the polls to be held in May 2021. Recently the two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK ruling out a coalition with BJP, the saffron party is reportedly in talks with MK Stalin's estranged brother - Alagiri and superstar Rajinikanth - who has often praised PM Modi.

