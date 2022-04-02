DMK Chief MK Stalin Inaugurates Party Office In Delhi; Terms It As 'momentous Occasion'

In what can be termed an attempt to establish a solid presence among national parties in the national capital, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin inaugurated the party's office in Delhi on Saturday. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, who is on a visit to Delhi, inaugurated the DMK office in Delhi in the presence of party MPs, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leaders of the Left alliance. Earlier on Friday, while addressing the party cadre, stressed that the establishment of the DMK office in Delhi indicated the entry of Dravidian politics in the national arena alongside the fact that DMK was an indispensable party.

DMK chief Stalin inaugurates party office in Delhi

During the inauguration of DMK office in Delhi, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin also released two books on party stalwart Karunanidhi and the socio-political-economic journey of Tamil Nadu. The books 'Karunanidhi: A Life' by AS Panneerselvam' and 'A Dravidian Journey' by Jeyarajan were released by Stalin who went on to add that more such scholarly works were definitely required. Taking to Twitter, CM Stalin shared images of the inauguration of the new office in the national capital.

A momentous occasion for Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the party that stands by the ideals of Social Justice, Equality and State Autonomy, for having inaugurated our office in New Delhi. I would like to thank everyone for being part of this historic and joyous moment. (1/n) pic.twitter.com/M98FtMFvGu — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 2, 2022

Politicians who were present at the inauguration include Congress' Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, CPIM's Sitaram Yechury, MDMK's Vaiko, DMK MLA Udhyanidhi Stalin, DMK MP TR Baalu among other leaders.

MK Stalin visits Delhi govt school & Mohalla Clinic

On a three-day visit to Delhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday met Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The DMK President Stalin then visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, West Vinod Nagar along with CM Kejriwal and Deputy CM Sisodia. He attended various classes including Class of 'Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum', 'Happiness Class', and 'Deshbhakti Class' at the Delhi government school.

After visiting the Delhi government school, Stalin visited the "Mohalla Clinic" and interacted with the doctors. Mohalla Clinics are community clinics started by AAP's government in Delhi with the aim to provide basic health care services to underserved populations.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the Centre's approval for the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils in the wake of an economic crisis in that country. Stalin then met with Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.