DMK Chief MK Stalin Pens Letter To Party Cadres Amid IT Raids At Son-in-law's House

Penning an emotional letter to cadres on Friday, DMK President MK Stalin said, "I'll face the crisis, you help ensure our victory!" This letter comes even as his daughter and son-in-law's house and properties are being raided by IT officials since morning. MK Stalin in his letter says that after all attempts to malign the image of DMK failed, now BJP has unleased raids on DMK. "I ask the cadres to ensure the victory of the party for I will face all the challenges posed to the party," he said.

Raids have been underway at DMK chief MK Stalin's son-in-law residence by Income Tax officials on Friday, just four days before the Tamil Nadu election. Searches started around 8 am at four places in Chennai owned by Sabareesan and his associates. Locations linked to the associates of Sabareesan, Karthik and Bala, were also searched. Karthik is the son of the DMK candidate from Annanagar, Mohan. Sabareesan is a key DMK strategist and adviser to Stalin.

The DMK chief said people would "give a clear verdict on April 6 for this miscalculation". The DMK has complained to the Election Commission, calling it "abuse of power" by the Income Tax department. Commenting on the IT raids taking place in the houses of his family and other DMK members, the DMK President said, “I want to tell Modi just one thing. We are the DMK. We are not scared by these disturbances.” READ | Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP for raids on Stalin's son-in-law, calls it 'coping mechanism'

Stalin calling out the BJP said, "The DMK is a movement that is not afraid of intimidation and crisis. Those who stand face to face in the democratic arena - those who have no way of gaining the support of the people - who face fierce opposition from the people - think with the mindset that they can bring down the party through intimidation! That will not be the case here!"

'Work towards victory'

Asserting his cadres not to falter due to news of raids, Stalin in his letter encouraged his cadres telling them how much he is appreciative of their work on the ground. He asked the cadres of the organization to continue to focus on the fieldwork. He urged them to continue to concentrate on growing popular support and strive to get the public to trust and to vote for the DMK alliance as a whole. "Do not be distracted by the false propaganda of the governor/ raid activities/ and other issues. I shall deal with the crisis, you work towards the victory," he said.

Commenting on the raids, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the DMK Youth wing Secretary and brother of Senthamarai whose house is being raided, challenged the IT officials to come to his house! "My sister Senthamarai is being searched by IT today. I pose another challenge for you, you went there right, I'll give you my address, 25/9 Cenotaph Road. I dare you to come to my house. I'll show what's there in my house," he said at an election campaign on Friday.