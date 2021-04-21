DMK Chief MK Stalin Slams PM Modi For COVID Crisis, Oxygen Shortage, Vaccine Wastage In TN

Slamming the centre and state government for its failure to contain COVID-19, DMK Chief MK Stalin has written a strong-worded letter questioning PM Narendra Modi for not taking proper action. Criticising PM Modi for failing to take proper action, and rather being focused on elections when people across the country are suffering from COVID, MK Stalin wrote, "Why has Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been touted as a 'global expert' in administration, failed to prevent the Corona epidemic?"

With the rapid rise in covid cases over the last few weeks, and Tamil Nadu seeing an alarming case of Covid cases every day, the DMK Chief asked why at the time when there is a shortage of oxygen in various hospitals in Tamil Nadu, the Centre Government made the call to transfer 45 metric tonnes of oxygen to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana without even consulting the state government.

"Although the brothers in the neighbouring states are also our brothers - the Central Government has been reluctant to ask the Chief Secretary or the caretaker government even the basic question of how the oxygen situation in Tamil Nadu is. They have transferred without the knowledge of Tamil Nadu government," he said slamming the centre.

Speaking about the demand for oxygen, vaccines, Remdesivir, and how the Central Government had not been transparent in handling the COVID 19 cases, the DMK Chief said that until yesterday, the Centre had claimed that it had oxygen reserves. The Centre has blamed reports that the government is now seeking tenders to import 50,000 metric tonnes of oxygen from abroad. "Is it administrative negligence or administrative failure of the state?" Stalin's letter read.

MK Stalin highlights West Bengal rallies

Highlighting the recent rallies in West Bengal and other poll-bound states and how there hadn't been any steps taken to ensure SOP was followed in such rallies by PM Modi, Stalin said, "The question arises as to whether Narendra Modi knew what he saw- the lives of the dying people in the corona - and whether the masses affected by the massacre were important to him. The Prime Minister, who has been campaigning as a "world expert" in the administration. Why has Narendra Modi failed so hard to prevent the Corona infection?"

Following an RTI report recently revealed the highest wastage of vaccines was by Tamil Nadu at 12.10% wastage, MK Stalin states there is currently a severe shortage of vaccines throughout Tamil Nadu. Calling the wastage and shortage of vaccines a failure of the AIADMK Government, DMK Chief stated that while there was a Corona first wave - the second wave was because of the negligence of the AIADMK Govt.