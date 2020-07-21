DMK Holds Black Flag Protest Against Irregularities In Electricity Bill Across The State

DMK president MK Stalin and other party leaders including MP Kanimozhi conducted a black flag protest outside their residences against the steep rise in electricity bill amounts for the consumers across the state for the last two months.

Several consumers across the state have been complaining about TANGEDCO overcharging them during the lockdown period. DMK has called for a protest demanding concession for consumers and clear all the confusion regarding the billing process and the controversy.

By raising slogans with placards in the hand and holding a black flag, MK Stalin condemned AIADMK government for the sharp rise in the electricity bills and also added that while other states announced a relief over power tariffs, the ruling government here has refused to announce any such relief to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Apart from the protest, the party leadership also asked all the functionaries of the party across the state to put a black flag infront of their houses to show their opposition.

DMK has demanded to Increase the concessions provided to consumers upto 500 units due to the adverse economic impact of the COVID19 pandemic.

Tamil Nadu EB minister Thangamani, however, says that the bill is calculated based on the existing tariff formula and consumers are not overcharged, he also quoted that even the madras high court has accepted it, He also rebuts Stalin and says DMK's proposal to organise protests on this front was surprising.

