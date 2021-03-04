DMK-Congress To Discuss Seat-sharing On Friday, Stalin's Party Likely To Allocate 27 Seats

With Tamil Nadu inching closer to the Assembly elections, the stalemate between MK Stalin's DMK and Congress over a seat-sharing formula continues. Leaders from both parties met on Thursday to discuss the same but failed to zero down on a number and are expected to hold a second round of talks on Friday. As per sources, the DMK is likely to allocate 27 seats to Congress to contest which is less than what they contested in the previous polls. Pertinently, Congress had contested 40 seats in the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

DMK allocates 6 seats to VCK

Earlier in the day, the DMK allocated six seats to its ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and three seats to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Moreover, as MK Stalin eyes a maiden term as the Tamil Nadu CM, the DMK has allocated two seats to the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK). DMK-Congress will have to finalise on a formula soon as the last date to file the nominations is approaching which is on March 19.

READ | TN BJP Welcomes Sasikala's Decision To Quit Politics; Says 'common Goal To Fight Evil DMK'

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri on Wednesday said the 'ball is the DMK's court' on seat-sharing for the April 6 assembly elections. Progress in such matters could be taken forward only step by step and not at one go, he told reporters, responding to a question on the talks with the DMK. To a question on the number of seats his party has sought from the DMK, he said such things were being speculated and it was not important.

'Ball in DMK's court': Cong

"The ball is in their (DMK's) court, Hence, it is the DMK which has to decide (seat-sharing)." The number of seats to be fought by the Congress has to be determined, Alagiri said.

READ | DMK Allocates 6 Seats To VCK, 3 To IUML And 2 Seats To MMK; No Word Yet On Berths For Cong

Replying to a question, he denied the Congress had made a 'climb-down' on the number of seats it sought from the DMK. Some issues needed to be resolved only through dialogue and there was no room for a bargain among allies, he said. On party leader Rahul Gandhi not speaking about the DMK alliance during his recent campaign in Tamil Nadu, he said the assembly election was all about propaganda against the governments at the state and Centre, led by allies the AIADMK and the BJP respectively.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. The BJP and AIADMK have entered an alliance to contest the polls against the DMK-Congress alliance.

Kamal Haasan's MNM has initiated alliance talks with Arvind Kejriwal's AAP while AIMIM's Owaisi has also expressed interest to fight polls in the southern state. Erstwhile AIADMK ally Samathuva Makkal Katchi, headed by actor R Sarathkumar, joined hands with joins hands with SRM Group Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi to fight the upcoming polls.

READ | More To Sasikala's 'retirement'? Jayalalithaa's Own 1989 'political Exit' In The Spotlight

READ | BJP Announces 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan As Its CM Pick In Kerala A Week After He Joined BJP