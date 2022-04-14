DMK, CPM & VCK Boycott Governor's Tea Party For 'undemocratic Actions' Against Govt

The ruling DMK government led by MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu, along with its allies CPM and VCK, have decided to boycott the tea party hosted by Governor RN Ravi on April 14 to mark the Tamil New year. The parties said they want to register their protest against the Governor's "undemocratic actions against the interest of the people."

In a statement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan alleged that Governor RN Ravi was taking steps to reject the voice of the state government and the demands of the people of Tamil Nadu. He is trying to establish a power centre above the government, he said.

Balakrishnan said the people's sentiments have been affected by the Governor's actions like belittling the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and the issue of appointing the Vice-Chancellor. His functions, such as not sending the NEET Bill passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to the President, have ignored India's pluralism and federalism, it added.

In this situation, none of the MPs and legislators from his party would attend the tea party hosted by the Governor, said Balakrishnan. Meanwhile, the Viduthalai Siruthaikal Katchi (VCK) has also decided to boycott the tea party for the same reason.

Send NEET Exemption Bill for approval: VCK to Guv

VCK president and MP Thirumavalavan said the Governor who has been acting in insulting Tamil sentiments, has invited the state leaders to his tea party on Tamil New Year.

"The governor, who acts as a propagandist for conservative ideology has already sent back the NEET exemption bill in a bid to distort social justice ideology. The same bill that was passed next is still lying dormant. How can I accept his invitation in this situation? Therefore, VCK ignores the Governor's invitation for a tea party in protest of the Governor's anti-Tamil sentiments," he said in a tweet.

Thirumavalavan urged Governor Ravi to send the NEET Exemption Bill immediately to the President for approval. Tamil Nadu Assembly readopted the anti-NEET bill returned by the Governor on February 8 this year.

The ruling DMK and its allies had strongly criticized the Governor for returning the bill to the state government and called his action unconstitutional. Governor RN Ravi had put the Bill on hold for 142 days before rejecting it.