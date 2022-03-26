DMK Demands Unconditional Apology, Rs 100 Cr From TN BJP Chief For Defamatory Speech

A day after Tamil Nadu BJP's President K Annamalai during his speech at Valluvar Kottam, in Chennai alleged that the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had gone to Dubai to do criminal activities and not for the welfare of the people and government, DMK has issued a legal notice to the BJP Chief Annamalai demanding Rs 100 Cr in damages, unconditional apology, failing which will warrant criminal and civil cases.

While conducting protests at Valluvar Kottam alleging inaction on crimes against women and on the Budget recently released by the Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Thiaga Rajan, the BJP chief alleged that the budget reflected several central schemes of the Narendra Modi-led government like Skill India, Samagra Shiksha, one station, one product and rural road development programme.

Addressing the gathering on Friday, Annamalai also went on in his speech to say the DMK Govt had not fulfilled its promises to the public but that crime and atrocities against women have gone up since the DMK Govt came to power in the last 10 months.

DMK slaps legal notice on Annamalai

In the legal notice issued by DMK, the notice reads that the statements made by the TN BJP Chief K Annamalai have been made, 'without making basic inquiry as to the veracity of the statements you are making, without having basic general knowledge or awareness of local and global events," and that the statements made were false. The notice also adds that such malicious statements made were false and defamatory, but could potentially sabotage foreign investments into India.

"As you and your party have been unable to make a mark electorally in the State of Tamil Nadu, you have been making constant attempts to defame; scandalise and tarnish the reputation of the DMK president, and other leaders and members of the party. You have been constantly making vile, defamatory, and scandalous statements against our party President with a mala fide intention," reads the statement.

The DMK in its legal notice has asked for an unconditional public apology to the CM within the next 24 hours, a cease and desist from making defamatory statements against Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and also to pay damages to the tune of Rs 100 Crores to the Tamil Nadu Relief Fund within two days of receiving the notice failing which will warrant civil and criminal proceedings.

Image: ANI