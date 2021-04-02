DMK Does Copy-paste Stunt As Its Netas Ask PM Modi To Help 'increase Their Winning Margin'

In their latest attempt to mock the NDA alliance, DMK candidates have now urged PM Modi to campaign in constituencies where they were contesting in order to improve their 'winning margin'. The copy-paste campaign of the DMK candidates comes ahead of PM Modi's public meeting in Madurai on Friday. In a series of tweets that looked exactly the same as each other, DMK candidates urged PM Modi to campaign in their constituencies so that their winning margin could be widened - taking an apparent dig at the NDA and reiterating that the AIADMK's chances to return to power will be hurt as they sided with the saffron party. The DMK candidates claimed that their winning chances would increase if PM Modi campaigned for the AIADMK candidates in the constituencies.

DMK mock BJP and PM Modi

Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in Muthukulathur I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir. — R S Rajakannappan Bsc,BL. (@RRajakannappan) April 2, 2021

DMK's Stalin rules out Modi masala effect in Tamil Nadu

As campaigning for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections draws to an end, DMK chief MK Stalin yet again fired a fresh salvo at the AIADMK-BJP alliance, claiming that the 'Modi magic' would do no wonders in Tamil Nadu. The war of words and mudslinging between AIADMK & BJP and the DMK has intensified over the past few weeks as the road to the elections heats up and Stalin's remarks came as PM Modi landed in Madurai where he will address a public meeting on Friday. Campaigning at the Mylapore, T Nagar constituencies on Thursday, Stalin claimed that it was essential for the people of Tamil Nadu to protect their self-respect as there were áttempts being made to bury Tamil', use NEET to deny Tamilians the chance to become doctors and wedge a divide in the name of caste. The DMK supremo claimed that Tamil Nadu was the land were Kalaignar Karunanidhi, Annadurai and Periyar were born and that 'Modi masala' will not work there.

"We must protect our self-respect. We're seeing how caste crimes are happening, how among people, differences are being forced in, attempts to bury Tamil. To make sure there shouldn't be opportunities for doctors, NEET is being brought in. Religion and caste are being imposed on us in all possible manners. I say this is the land where Periyar, Kalaignar Karunanidhi, Anna were born. This Modi, Masala all won't be of any effect here!", Stalin claimed during his campaign in Chennai on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.