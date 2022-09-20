DMK Dy Gen Secy Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan Quits Party; 'wish To Retire From Politics'

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Deputy General Secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan on Tuesday resigned from her post and the primary membership of the party.

Notably, the decision of Deputy General Secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan came a day after the party announced its 15th organizational polls and invited applications for various posts in the district units of Tamil Nadu.

In her letter of resignation, Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan expressed her long-held desire to leave politics, adding that she was pleased that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was being recognized for all of his good deeds.

"I am happy that now our Chief Minister MK Stalin is being appreciated by all for his good works. I wish to retire from politics for a long time. To this, I have sent my resignation from the party's designation on August 29", she wrote. Jagadeesan also said that she was ending her over four-decade stint in active politics.

The 75-year-old Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, who represented the Tiruchengode constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009, was also the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the same period.

Later, she acted as one of the DMK's Deputy General Secretaries and was not active in electoral politics. Jagadeesan contested for MLA in Modakkurichi in the 2021 state election but was defeated by BJP’s C Saraswathi.

It is worthy to mention that Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan joined the DMK in 1980 after quitting AIADMK. She served as a minister in the Tamil Nadu government led by M Karunanidhi from 1989 to 1991. She had also served as a minister in the government headed by late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran from 1977 to 1980.