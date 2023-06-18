DMK Neta Expelled From Party, Arrested For Insulting Remarks About Khushbu Sundar

DMK neta Sivaji Krishnamurthy on Sunday was arrested by the police after being expelled from his party. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin-led DMK expelled Krishnamurthy from the party for his comments about BJP leader Khushbu Sundar. DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, in a statement, announced Krishnamurthy's expulsion for his controversial statements on Sundar as well as Governor RN Ravi. During his recent speech, the DMK neta called Sundar "an old vessel" and also made remarks about Ravi for which he was suspended earlier.

"Sivaji Krishnamurthy is being dismissed from all party posts, including the primary membership, for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to it," Duraimurugan announced. Meanwhile, his arrest comes after a case was registered with the Kodungaiyur police.

'My fight is not going to stop,' says Sundar

"My fight is not going to stop because this is not about the party alone, this is the mindset of a man where he thinks it is his birthright to insult, demean and speak about women in such a deplorable manner on a public platform," Sundar said while speaking to Republic.

"These kinds of men need to be taught a lesson and I am going to file a case against him, the NCW has taken a suo-moto against him, my party stands with me. But me as a woman, I will make sure that section 509, outraging a woman's modesty in any which way, it is a punishable offence for up to one year and I will make sure that this man is held by the collar and put behind bars," she further said.

The BJP sent a complaint to the police demanding strict action for his acts under sections 294-B, 500, 504, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act 1998.