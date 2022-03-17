DMK extends support to nationwide strike on March 28-29

Chennai, Mar 17 (PTI) The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Thursday extended support to the two-day nationwide strike later this month, called for by various trade unions against the Centre's policies.

DMK General Secretary and state Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said various trade unions including the party-backed Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) had met DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin and requested for support to the strike, slated for March 28 and 29.

In a party release, Duraimurugan said "every action taken by the Central BJP and its policies not only impede states' rights but also that of workers' welfare." The DMK will extend its total support to the strike, he said and asked party workers and others to involve themselves in the protest and make it a grand success. PTI SA ROH ROH

