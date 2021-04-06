DMK Files Plaint With EC On BJP's Khushbu Sundar; MNM's Kamal Haasan Alleges Cash For Vote

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) accusing BJP leader Khushbu Sundar of violating the election code of conduct by visiting a polling booth with a party flag on Tuesday. As polling was underway for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, DMK filed a plaint with the EC, alleging that the BJP candidate from the thousand lights constituency had violated the code of conduct by paying a visit to the polling booth with the party flag fluttering on her car. However, DMK remained mum about Udhayanidhi Stalin sporting the party's symbol (rising sun) on his chest while he cast his vote on Tuesday from Mylapore - an apparent violation of the code of conduct as well.

MNM lodges plaint with RO

Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan lodged a complaint with the Returning Officer (RO) accusing parties of distributing tokens that could allegedly be exchanged for money after the elections to the people of Kempatti colony. Kamal Haasan, who is contesting from the Coimbatore South Constituency, registered the plaint after he cast his vote at Eldams Road in Chennai on Tuesday. Kamal Haasan spoke in detail regarding his complaint to the officials and was informed that the complaint had been forwarded to the concerned authority.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the 'big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.