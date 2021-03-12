DMK Finalizes Seat-sharing Deal With Congress For Tamil Nadu Polls, Allots 25 Seats To It

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress party on Thursday finalized the seat-sharing deal for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. As per the seat-sharing deal, as many as 25 seats have been allotted to Congress.

The 25 constituencies allotted to the Congress include Tenkasi, Aranthangi, Virudhachalam, Nanguneri, Kallakurichi, Srivilliputhur, Thiruvananthapuram, Ponneri, Sriperumbudur, Cholingar, Uthangarai, Omalur, Udagai, Melur, Sivakasi, Srivaikuntam, Kulachal, Vilavankodu, Killiyur, Erode East, Udumalaipettai, Mayiladuthurai, Velachery Coimbatore South and Karaikudi

After this much-anticipated seal-deal, Congress Tamil Nadu president Alagiri expressing his pleasure, said, "Now that we are getting 25 seats, we are very much satisfied. We had a very fruitful talk and received the constituencies we had expected."

"The list will be released in two days," he said in relation to the candidates standing from the constituencies allotted.

It is pertinent to mention here that its other allies, namely the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and MDMK have also been allotted six seats each.

AIADMK releases the second list

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) released the second list of candidates contesting in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Wednesday. Out of the 171 names featured in the list of candidates, 20 seats have been allotted to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has been allotted 23 seats.

Earlier, AIDMK had released a list bearing 6 names, including that of CM Edappadi Palaniswami and Dy CM O Panneerselvam.

Tamil Nadu polls

Tamil Nadu will hold polls in a single phase in 38 districts on April 6 to elect a total of 234 members to the Legislative Assembly. Earlier, the contest for the seats was mainly between the Congress-DMK combine and BJP and AIADMAK, but on Monday, TTV Dinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) entered into an alliance with the All India Majilis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and put forth the people of the state the third alternative.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saskila, the day she quit politics, had urged the AIADMK cadre to unite ahead of the polls and fight the DMK to 'continue Amma's AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years. AIADMK has asserted that no one can pressurise his party to include AMMK in the AIADMK-led alliance, ruling out a possibility of reconciliation with Sasikala and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran.

