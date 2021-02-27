DMK Forms 7-member Panel To Discuss Seat Sharing With Allies Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

As the Assembly elections draw closer, Tamil Nadu's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) formed a seven-member panel to hold seat-sharing talks with all its allies. Party general secretary Duraimurugan said the panel would be headed by treasurer T.R. Baalu. K.N. Nehru, I. Periyasamy, K. Ponmudi, Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, organising secretary R.S. Bharathi and E.V. Velu would be part of the team, he added. He also said the party had deferred its general body meet and State conference.

The move comes after the Election Commission on 26th February announced election dates for four states and one union territory.

DMK-Congress seat-sharing talks

Earlier, the opposition DMK on Thursday held talks with its ally Congress on sharing of seats in the Assembly elections.

Veteran Congress leader and former CM of Kerala Oommen Chandy, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao were part of the delegation that arrived in Chennai to negotiate the seat-sharing with the DMK. The DMK was represented by its leaders who included general secretary Duraimurugan, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi and T R Baalu.

"The discussion was good. Both sides exchanged their views and it was decided that we meet again after holding separate talks within the respective parties," Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri, who also participated in the parleys, told reporters later. To a query, Alagiri replied, "we haven't discussed the numbers (of assembly constituencies to be contested). We conveyed our views and they too expressed their views." As per reports doing rounds, however, the Congress has asked for as many as 54 seats. In the previous elections, Congress had contested 41 seats but managed to win only in 8.

EC Announces Assembly Poll Dates

In a big development on Friday, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. Tamil Nadu will have a single-phase poll.

Tamil Nadu (Single-phase election)

234 seats (44-SC, 2-ST)

88,936 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 24

Date of polling- April 6

DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP is allied with the AIADMK and is said to be in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance though the party faces its own split on account of the release of Sasikala from jail.

