DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan Passes Away At 97 In Chennai

Politics

DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan passed away on Saturday at the age of 97 after a prolonged illness

Updated On:
K Anbazhagan

DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan passed away on Saturday at the age of 97 after a prolonged illness. According to reports, he breathed his last at Apollo Hospital in Chennai. 

MK Stalin expresses condolences

DMK President MK Stalin on Saturday released a statement condoling Anbazhagan's death. The statement read, "DMK condoles the demise of General Secretary K. Anbazhagan. DMK postpones all its party functions for 1 week and all DMK flags to fly half-mast for a week." 

Read: DMK questions Rajinikanth's silence after police heavy-handedness against anti-CAA stir

Read: Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi Palaniswami dispels fears about CAA; asks DMK 'Who was affected?'

About K Anbazhagan

K Anbazhagan was the General Secretary of DMK for nine times (43 years) from 1977. He was a nine-time MLA, one-time Lok Sabha member and former finance minister of Tamil Nadu. He was called Peraasiriyar (professor) as he worked as a lecturer in Pachayappa college from 1944 to 1957. However, later, he resigned and contested election.

As per reports, Anbazhagan was also a close friend of former Chief Minister late Karunanidhi.

Read: AIADMK seeks to reach out to Muslims, says it will not allow any measure against minorities

Read: DMK's MK Stalin claims police inaction in Pollachi case due to AIADMK people's involvement

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Source: ANI)

First Published:
COMMENT
