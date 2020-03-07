DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan Passes Away At 97 In Chennai

DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan passed away on Saturday at the age of 97 after a prolonged illness. According to reports, he breathed his last at Apollo Hospital in Chennai.

MK Stalin expresses condolences

DMK President MK Stalin on Saturday released a statement condoling Anbazhagan's death. The statement read, "DMK condoles the demise of General Secretary K. Anbazhagan. DMK postpones all its party functions for 1 week and all DMK flags to fly half-mast for a week."

About K Anbazhagan

K Anbazhagan was the General Secretary of DMK for nine times (43 years) from 1977. He was a nine-time MLA, one-time Lok Sabha member and former finance minister of Tamil Nadu. He was called Peraasiriyar (professor) as he worked as a lecturer in Pachayappa college from 1944 to 1957. However, later, he resigned and contested election.

As per reports, Anbazhagan was also a close friend of former Chief Minister late Karunanidhi.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Source: ANI)