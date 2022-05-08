'DMK Is Anti-Hindu Govt': TN BJP Digs At Stalin Govt Over U-turn On 'Pattina Pravesam' Ban

Bhartiya Janta Party took a jibe at the Tamil Nadu government's U-turn as CM MK Stalin decided to revoke the recent ban on 'Pattina Pravesam' of the Dharmapuram Adheenam on Sunday. BJP Tamil Nadu Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy stated that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) govt is Anti-Hindu and regularly launches scathing attacks on the religions' rituals, cultures & traditions.

He added that the opposition's strong pressure was the only reason why the Tamil Nadu government took a U-turn on its decision to revoke the ban on 'Pattina Pravesam' of the Dharumapuram Adheenam.

BJP Responds as TN govt revokes ban from 'Pattina Pravesam'

"DMK govt is anti-Hindu govt, regularly attacking the Hindu rituals, cultures & traditions. After strong opposition, the govt has revoked the ban on 'Pattina Pravesam' of the Dharumapuram Adheenam", Narayanan Thirupathy told ANI.

DMK govt is anti-Hindu govt, regularly attacking the Hindu rituals, cultures & traditions. After strong opposition, the govt has revoked the ban on 'Pattina Pravesam' of the Dharumapuram Adheenam: Narayanan Thirupathy, Vice President, BJP Tamil Nadu

BJP State President K Annamalai took to Twitter and said, "There is nothing new in DMK Government climbing down on the ‘Pattina Pravesham’ issue. The last few days Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin was thinking of two options- ‘Down but not out' or ‘retired hurt’. But Tamil Nadu people & BJP ‘clean bowled’ his govt’s stand today!

There is nothing new in DMK Govt climbing down on the 'Pattina Pravesham' issue.



Last few days TN CM Thiru @mkstalin avl was thinking of two options - 'Down but not out' or 'retired hurt'



But TN people & @BJP4TamilNadu 'clean bowled' his govt's stand today!

Claiming it as a big victory, BJP Tamil Nadu State Secretary SG Suryah tweeted, "Big Victory for BJP & K.Annamalai ! Mayiladuthurai Revenue Divisional Officer rescinds the ban of the age-old Pattina Pravesam ceremony of the Dharmapuram Adheenam. Yet another BJP inspired You Turn by the TN Govt. led by DMK. Big Victory for the Hindus!"

BREAKING:



Big Victory for BJP & @annamalai_k ! Mayiladuthurai Revenue Divisional Officer rescinds the ban of the age-old Pattina Pravesam ceremony of the Dharmapuram Adheenam.



Yet another #BJP inspired You Turn by the TN Govt. led by DMK.



Big Victory for the Hindus!

Face-off over 'Pattina Pravesam' of the Dharmapuram Adheenam

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government banned the centuries-old tradition of ‘Pattina Pravesam’ of the Dharmapuram Adheenam seer in the Mayiladuthurai district. Following a complaint raised by Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani, the administration issued an order banning the practice, terming it a "violation of human rights".

According to the officials, the ban order cites Article 23 of the Indian Constitution. The order stated, “Traffic in human beings and compulsory labour and other similar forms of forced labour are prohibited and any contravention of this provision shall be an offence punishable in accordance with law.”

Massive political face-off erupted following the ban, as Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai challenged the MK Stalin-led DMK government over the order. Responding strongly against the order issued on the ‘Pattina Pravesam’ of the Dharmapuram Adheenam seer, he stated that he will personally carry the pontiff on the palanquin, on his shoulders. He condemned the decision to ban a centuries-old practice followed by devotees.

“Ban on Dharmapuram Adheenam’s centuries-old ‘Pattina Pravesham’ is an affront to TN’s civilisational culture. I’ll be personally there to carry the Adhinam on Palanquin on my shoulders. We will request the Adhinam to allow us to conduct the event by overturning this illegal order,” Annamalai tweeted on Wednesday.

