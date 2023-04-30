DMK Is Not Afraid Of Income Tax Raids, Has Seen MISA Scare During Emergency

The DMK is not scared of Income Tax raids, as the party has even faced the stringent MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) during the emergency period, said Tamil Nadu Sports Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin.

His statement comes days after the IT department carried out raids at several locations linked to G Square real estate firm and a DMK MLA's house in the state in connection with alleged tax evasion.

The firm reportedly has ties to the DMK's 'first family.' Addressing a pubic gathering in Erode East Constituency on Saturday, he expressed his gratitude to the people of the segment for electing EVKS Elangovan of the Congress, an ally of the ruling DMK, in the by-election held in February.

The Minister also appealed to them to vote for the party and its allies in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.