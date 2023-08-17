'DMK Is Scared': AIADMK On DMK Holding Hunger Strike On Same Day As Madurai Conference

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party's scheduled conference on August 20 has been planned on a massive scale as it would be the first public conference that would take place after former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami took charge as the party's General Secretary.

The conference is set to take place on a massive 65 acre land in Perungudi near the Madurai International Airport. Preparations for the same are currently underway to accommodate the cadres and prepare a lunch spread for all the attendees at the event.

PIL demanding ban on the conference

However, Sethumuthuramaligam, a social activist from Karaikudi of Sivagangai district, has moved a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court against the conference and demanded a ban on the event.

Noting that the meeting is set to take place in a protected area, the PIL states, "AIADMK's conference in Madurai on 20 August is set to take place near the Madurai Airport. It is a protected area. Many flights arrive and depart from there on a daily basis. Since the venue is close to the airport, aircrafts would be flying at a very low level. But a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Airport Authority has not been acquired by the party to conduct the event there. If 15 lakh cadres are going to be present at the site as per the announcements being made, they would indulge in bursting crackers as a part of the celebrations. There is a high chance of any disaster taking place. There is a rule that for around 20km radius from any airport one cannot place any advertisement boards over a certain height. But if a conference of this scale is happening, it would be a violation of all rules. Not to forget about the traffic congestion that would arise, making it difficult for the public to access the airport. Hence, I request a ban on the conference.”

Madras High Court will hear the PIL shortly.

DMK to hold statewide hunger strike against NEET on August 20

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has zeroed in on the same date to conduct a massive statewide hunger strike against the governor and demanding scrapping the NEET examination, following the double suicide of a father and son that took place near Chennai recently.

Speaking on the developments, AIADMK's General Secretary stated, "DMK is just afraid. They want to divert the attention from AIADMK and that's why they have announced their hunger strike on the same date. I just want to say that not only they are going to be surprised, but the entire nation will be sitting and watching our mega conference. The hunger strike led by Udhyanidhi Stalin against NEET is nothing but a drama. All of us know the truth behind who brought in NEET with the Congress. DMK is behind all of this, and we will show our power on the 20th.”

Conference to prove Palaniswami's strength within the party

The conference is also being spoken about widely, as the location is Madurai, which once used to be the caste vote bank of the expelled AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam, VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran. The conference is expected to be attended by over 15 lakh cadres, which would prove Palaniswami's strength within the party's leadership, which is also anticipated to come in handy during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.