The ruling party DMK in Tamil Nadu has issued a legal notice to state BJP president K Annamalai in response to his alleged graft claims against the party, its President and Chief Minister M K Stalin, demanding an apology and Rs 500 crore in damages. According to the 10-page notice sent on behalf of DMK, Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi stated that Annamalai's charges titled 'DMK Files' and aimed at Stalin and other party officials were "false, baseless, defamatory, imaginary, and scandalous." In reference to Annamalai's "Rs 200 crore" graft charge against Stalin, the notification stated that, "the DMK President has not received a single paise as illegal gratification from any person throughout his 56 years of public life." The notice also included the clarifications against Annamalai’s claims, and also tried to clear the fog around party’s and MK Stalin’s assets.

Bharathi in the notice stated that ''You are a former IPS officer and the current Tamil Nadu BJP State President. As you and your party have been unable to have an electoral impact in Tamil Nadu, you have made repeated attempts to defame, scandalise, and damage the name of the DMK President and other DMK officials and members. You have been constantly making vile, defamatory and scandalous statements against our party President with a mala fide intention.''

The legal notice further stated, ''Stalin has worked tirelessly and has introduced several schemes for the welfare and development of the people of Tamil Nadu and is now widely recognised as one of the best Chief Ministers of the country, delivering the Dravidian Model of governance.''

BJP’s “DMK files” ignites controversy

This notice came days after the BJP’s state president released the DMK Files which exposes the alleged corruption done by the DMK Party members.

The notice sent by RS Bharathi stated, “Our client states that during the press conference, you had also played a video clipping titled “DMK FILES” which runs for about 15 minutes in which you had made several false, baseless, defamatory, imaginary and scandalous allegations against the DMK party, its President Hon’ble Thiru. M.K. Stalin and the party’s Hon’ble Ministers, MP’s and other leaders. These allegations have the effect of defaming the party and its President and therefore our client, in his capacity as the Organisation Secretary is constrained to issue the present legal notice to you in respect of the defamatory allegations made against DMK Party and its President alone.”

K Annamalai made public a long list of assets worth Rs 1.34 lakh crore that he claims are owned by key DMK leaders such as Chief Minister MK Stalin's son and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and other ministers such as Durai Murugan, EV Velu, and K Ponmudy etc. Annamalai alleged that Stalin was given a bribe of two hundred crore rupees for choosing a company to get the contract for Chennai Metro Rail ahead of the 2011 assembly elections, when the DMK was in power.

In the legal notice, Bharathi demanded that "offending" recordings featuring the charges be deleted from social media and a website, in addition to a public apology from Annamalai to M.K Stalin. It also demanded that the BJP leader "pay damages to our client (Stalin) to the tune of Rs 500 crore, which our client intends to pay over to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's relief fund."

The notice also stated, “Within 48 hours of receipt of this notice, failing which our client will be constrained to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against you and your properties, holding you personally liable for all costs and consequences arising therefrom.”