DMK Kicks-off Election Campaign With Hint Of Nostalgia, Karunanidhi's Birth Place 1st Stop

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam flagged off their Phase one of Elections campaign on Friday, with DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin starting his 75-day tour from Thirukuvalai. Thirukuvalai is where the ancestral home of Late former CM M Karunanidhi is, and campaigning will start from there this afternoon.

In this campaign called 'Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural', the DMK plans to cover all the 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu across the 75 days which will see senior leaders of DMK interacting with more than 10 Lakh people.

DMK flags off their Phase one of Elections campaign

Through this campaign, DMK Chief M K Stalin according to the statement released by the party plans to send 15 Frontals as his messengers across 234 constituencies to meet people from various sections of the society. The objective of the campaign being two-fold: To highlight the last 10 years of the misrule of the ADMK Government and hear the people's sufferings, as well as to know what the people expect of the DMK so as to set the priorities for the upcoming elections.

Launching the campaign, DMK Principal Secretary K.N. Nehru said, "Over the last few years, people of Tamil Nadu have been suffering under the rule of AIADMK due to rampant misgovernance. Continuous bowing down to the centre's pressure, mismanagement of the pandemic and constant U-turns on policy decisions. Together, DMK and the people of Tamil Nadu will join hands to work towards growth and development, which the state deserves but has been denied to them by the current government ". He also added, "Our leader MK Stalin has entrusted the leaders to meet as many people as possible and hear from them, join hands with them, and assure them that AIADMK rule will end soon and so will their miseries."

Udhayanidhi Stalin will be starting the campaign from Thirukkuvalai on the 20th afternoon and over three phases, several leaders of the DMK will be visiting assembly constituencies.

According to sources, DMK's top leaders including DMK MP Kanimozhi and party President MK Stalin will also be touring the state in a few weeks from now. DMK MP Kanimozhi will be starting her campaigning ideally from Tamil Nadu CM EPS's constituency, Edappadi, a strategy DMK hopes will prove powerful, in the eye of the nearing 2021 Assembly Elections

