DMK Leader Brags About Ordering The Demolition Of Temples; Angered BJP Hits Back Hard

DMK MP and former Union Minister TR Baalu admitted that he, on many occasions, ordered the demolition of Temples in his constituency to build 'better ones'. While speaking at a public meeting in support of the Sethusamudram project in Madurai, Baalu said that he did this despite knowing he won't get any votes but he had 'no other way'.

"In my constituency, Saraswati temple, Lakshmi temple and Parvati temple on Grand Southern Trunk Road (GST) were demolished. I only demolished all these three temples. I know I will not get votes but I also know how to get votes. My supporters even warned me that if Temples were demolished, I will not get votes. But I told them there is no other way", Baalu said.

"I was told they need a temple. I constructed better temples with better facilities. Like this, in many places, I have convinced religious beliefs and completed projects", the veteran DMK leader said. He even went on to criticise the Central government for halting the Sethusamudram Shipping Canal Project project claiming that decision to stop the project is like abruptly halting a train midway.

Further alleging that the Centre is halting the project based on religious ideologies instead of applying scientific or rational thinking, he claimed the project would have now brought a profit of Rs 750 crore each year.

BJP hits back at Temple demolition brag

Responding to the DMK leader's controversial statements, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai attacked Baalu for 'taking pride' over demolishing temples. "DMK men take pride in demolishing 100-year-old Hindu temples. The very reason we want the HR&CE dissolved and want the temple freed from the clutches of government (sic)", the BJP leader tweeted. He even shared a video of Baalu where he was heard talking about the same.