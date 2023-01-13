DMK Leader Makes Abusive Remarks Against Tamil Nadu Governor, AIADMK Condemns

DMK leader Sivaji Krishnamurthy made abusive remarks about Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday after Ravi skipped a few references to Dravidian stalwarts during his speech in the Assembly earlier this week. Krishnamurthy said the governor should have read the speech properly.

"The CM is telling (us) not to scold him but that ****** should have read the speech you gave properly, then we would have put flowers at his feet and welcomed him," said Krishnamurthy, going on to make a slew of abusive remarks towards the Governor.

The DMK leader came down heavily at the Governor, saying, "You (Governor) took oath as per the Constitution only right? It was written by our forefather Ambedkar only right? If you're not able to tell his name, then leave to Kashmir. We ourselves will send terrorists so they can shoot you down."

AIADMK's reacts to abusive remarks

AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan condemned the DMK leader's remarks against the governor. "We strongly condemn the language. But this is not new to Tamil Nadu and Tamil people. This shows the level of respect DMK has for their leader Stalin and Stalin as Chief Minister."

"We abide by the law and we'll definitely take this act to appropriate forum, but having Stalin who is also the head of Home, you can't expect any concrete actions from his end. That's what happening in Tamil Nadu, police has been made puppet by the hands of Stalin and they are only using police force for vendetta politics. Law and order is in shambles in Tamil Nadu," Sathyan said.