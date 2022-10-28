Huge Row Over DMK Neta's Sexist Remarks Against Khushbu, BJP Women Leaders; DMK Apologises

In a shocking development, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Saidai Sadiq recently made derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women cadres.

In the clip widely shared on social media, Sadiq mocked actors Khushbu, Namitha, Gautami and Gayathri Raghuram and claimed that BJP is dependent on these "actresses" to make inroads in Tamil Nadu.

"They're saying we'll bring BJP to Tamil Nadu. There are four actors. Khushbu, Namitha, Gayathri Raguram, Gautami. We also developed the party in North Chennai.. from those times with TR Balu, Balaram and brother Ilaya Aruna but BJP has brought 4 "items", Sadiq said in the clip.

The remarks were made during a public meeting to thank Chief Minister MK Stalin for getting reelected as DMK chief for the second time.

Slamming DMK leader Sadiq for his sexist comments, Khushbu Sundar said, "When men abuse women, it just shows wat kind of upbringing they have had & the toxic environment they were brought up in. These men insult the womb of a woman. Such men call themselves followers of #Kalaignar Is this new Dravidian model under H'ble CM @mkstalin rule?"

Meanwhile, DMK MP and women's wing secretary Kanimozhi openly apologised for Sadiq's remark. "I apologise as a woman and human being for what was said. This can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it, the space it was said or the party they adhere to."

"And I can openly apologise for this because my leader MK Stalin and my party Arivalayam don't condone this," she added.

In reply, Khusbu thanked Kanimozhi for her support and stand, but seemed to refuse her apology. "But you have always been someone who has always stood up for women’s dignity and self-respect. Humble," she said.