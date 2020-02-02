DMK Leader Stalin Launches Massive Signature Campaign Against CAA In Tamil Nadu

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Sunday started a 'massive' signature campaign against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register in Chennai. The signatures will be later handed over to President Ramnath Kovind. Earlier a resolution was adopted in this connection at a DMK chaired meeting of allies including the Congress and MDMK.

Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin holds a signature campaign in Kolathur, against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/kw5jJSgy1c — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

Speaking to the media Stalin said, "DMK and its allies have decided to hold a signature campaign in Tamil Nadu against CAA, NRC, and NPR from February 2 to February 8. It has been decided that the signatures will be handed over to President Ram Nath Kovind."

Anti-CAA signature campaign

The DMK led alliance parties have set one crore signatures as a target for their campaign against the CAA, NPR, and NRC. In a letter to cadre, DMK president MK Stalin said, “With an aim to divert the attention of people from economic catastrophe and implement their fundamentalist ideology, the Centre imposed CAA, NPR, and NRC, which are against the Constitution.” Opposing to the new law Stalin said, "While the CAA should be withdrawn, no efforts should be taken to prepare the NRC while the NPR activities should not be allowed in Tamil Nadu."

The campaign will be launched by Stalin at Kolathur, MDMK chief Vaiko at Chennai harbour, TNCC president KS Alagiri at Avadi, DK president K Veeramani at Kumbakonam, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan at Villupuram, CPI former state secretary D Pandian at Royapuram, IUML leader KAM Kader Mohidheen at Papanasam, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan at Cuddalore and Neyveli, MMK president MH Jawahirullah at Madurai, KMDK chief E Eswaran at Erode and IJK founder Paarivendhar at Perambalur.

(with PTI inputs)