Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

DMK Leader Stalin Launches Massive Signature Campaign Against CAA In Tamil Nadu

Politics

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Sunday started the 'massive' signature campaign against the CAA, NRC, and NPR in Tamil Nadu

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
DMK

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Sunday started a 'massive' signature campaign against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register in Chennai. The signatures will be later handed over to President Ramnath Kovind. Earlier a resolution was adopted in this connection at a DMK chaired meeting of allies including the Congress and MDMK. 

READ | PM Modi Asks NDA Leaders To Back CAA Strongly, Says Has No Reason To Feel Defensive

Speaking to the media Stalin said, "DMK and its allies have decided to hold a signature campaign in Tamil Nadu against CAA, NRC, and NPR from February 2 to February 8. It has been decided that the signatures will be handed over to President Ram Nath Kovind." 

READ | 'Lucky To Be Unharmed': Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh On Heckled Anti-CAA Protestor

Anti-CAA signature campaign

The DMK led alliance parties have set one crore signatures as a target for their campaign against the CAA, NPR, and NRC. In a letter to cadre, DMK president MK Stalin said, “With an aim to divert the attention of people from economic catastrophe and implement their fundamentalist ideology, the Centre imposed CAA, NPR, and NRC, which are against the Constitution.” Opposing to the new law Stalin said, "While the CAA should be withdrawn, no efforts should be taken to prepare the NRC while the NPR activities should not be allowed in Tamil Nadu."

The campaign will be launched by Stalin at Kolathur, MDMK chief Vaiko at Chennai harbour, TNCC president KS Alagiri at Avadi, DK president K Veeramani at Kumbakonam, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan at Villupuram, CPI former state secretary D Pandian at Royapuram, IUML leader KAM Kader Mohidheen at Papanasam, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan at Cuddalore and Neyveli, MMK president MH Jawahirullah at Madurai, KMDK chief E Eswaran at Erode and IJK founder Paarivendhar at Perambalur. 

READ | Netizens Poke Fun At Urmila Matondkar After She Compares CAA To Rowlatt Act

READ | Oppn Protest Over CAA During Presidential Address; TMC MPs Raise 'No-CAA' Banners

(with PTI inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
WHAT HAS BECOME CHEAPER & COSTLIER?
INDIA REPORTS SECOND CASE OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
STALIN LAUNCHES ANTI-CAA CAMPAIGN
LIC IPO MAY COME IN 2ND HALF OF FY21
NETIZENS COMPARE PANT AND SAMSON
FMR FM: LAUNDRY LIST OF OLD SCHEMES