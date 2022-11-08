DMK Mayor Gives Open Threat On Stage In Tamil Nadu's Nagercoil; 'won't Hesitate To Murder'

R Mahesh, Mayor of Nagercoil city of Tamil Nadu, issued death threats on a public stage. Addressing a public gathering, R Mahesh, from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), explicitly said on stage that he will not be hesitant in murdering anyone from an opposing political party.

"I am the mayor of the corporation, also the District Secretary of Nagarcoil. If at all, there is any hindrance to party functions, I will not hesitate to murder them," said Mahesh, as the audience, also purportedly comprising of the leaders of the MK Stalin-led party, cheered.

'No FIR or action till now,' says BJP

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party took cognizance, with the IT & Social Media president for the party, CTR Nirmal Kumar sharing the video on his official Twitter handle. Kumar wrote, "Nagercoil DMK Mayor Mahesh gives a life threat to BJP cadres! No FIR registered or no action taken till now!"

Nagercoil DMK Mayor Mahesh gives a life threaten to BJP cadres!



No FIR registered or no action taken till now!



Handoffs 👏- @tnpoliceoffl & @CMOTamilnadu pic.twitter.com/ToSwPFtTaK — CTR.Nirmal kumar (@CTR_Nirmalkumar) November 8, 2022

Mahesh was elected Mayor earlier this year

In March 2022, Corporation elections in Nagercoil were held. With the 24 councillors and the hope of getting the support of 7 Congress members and a lone MDMK councillor, the ruling DMK fielded advocate Mahesh, who was also DMK’s Nagercoil city secretary, as its mayoral candidate for Nagercoil Corporation.

The BJP, though it had only 11 councillors, expecting the support of AIADMK’s 7 councillors, fielded its candidate Meena Dev in the indirect election for the post of Mayor.

When the results of the indirect election for the post of Mayor were declared, the BJP candidate Meena Dev, much to the shock of the DMK, polled 24 votes, while Mahesh got 28, just a vote more than the magic number of 27.