DMK Min Anitha Radhakrishnan 'carried' By Locals To Avoid Wetting Slippers; AIADMK Objects

In a shocking incident, the video of which has gone viral, DMK Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan was carried by fishermen in order to allegedly save his slippers from becoming wet. In what can be termed as a brazen VVIP treatment, the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister was carried by the locals from the sea to the shore while he was visiting Palaverkadu to inspect the effects of coastal erosion.

In the video of the incident which has gone viral on social media, Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan is seen being carried by the locals on their hips after he looked seemingly hesitant to step on the water. A chair was placed near the boat in order to help the Minister avoid any contact of water with his white slippers following which he can be seen being carried from the boat (on the sea near the shore) to the coast in order to allegedly avoid wetting his slippers.

AIADMK slams DMK Minister

Sharing the video of the incident, former Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister and AIADMK leader D Jayakumar took a dig at DMK's Anitha Radhakrishan and termed the act shameful. Launching an attack on the DMK Minister, AIADMK's Jayakumar claimed that the portfolio of the Ministry of Fisheries was given to a person who could not even bear to come in contact with water.

DMK emerges victorious in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

DMK denied AIADMK the opportunity to return to power for the third consecutive term and comfortably swept the recently concluded Assembly polls, ensuring its return to power after ten years. While DMK won 133 seats in the 234-seat Assembly, its allies Congress, VCK, CPI, CPIM emerged victorious in 18, 3 and two seats respectively. AIADMK, the 'big brother' of the NDA alliance, managed to win just 66 seats while its allies BJP and PMK won four and five seats respectively. In the past, the DMK had been the ruling party five times, during 2006-11, 1996-2001, 1989-91, 1971-76, and 1967-71. Earlier on Tuesday the MNM chief met MK Stalin at his residence and congratulated him on DMK’s victory in the assembly elections. Kamal Haasan also congratulated Udhayanidhi Stalin, who won from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai.