DMK Min Threatens To Revive 'separate Tamil Nadu' Demand; Seeks More Autonomy From Centre

On Sunday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja warned the Centre to not force the party to toe the line of Periyar and revive old ideologies and demands, most notably the 'Separate Tamil Nadu' campaign from 50 years ago. While addressing an event in Namakkal, the leader urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to grant its 'autonomy' and alleged that it enjoyed greater powers leaving the State to the mercy of the Central government.

It is pertinent to note that Raja, who is the Member of Parliament from the Nilgiris electorate, made the controversial remark in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

"DMK has given up the call for a separate Tamil Nadu and has come for State autonomy for the sake of democracy and Unity of India. But our ideological godfather Periyar demanded a separate Tamil Nadu till his death, however, we have kept aside that demand and accepted Federalism for the country’s integrity and democracy. Therefore, I humbly request PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to not compel us to revive the demand for a separate Tamil Nadu, please give us state autonomy,” he further said.

A Raja further raised the issue of GST and claimed that the share of Tamil Nadu's contribution was 6.5% but that it received only 2.2% which forces the State to remain dependent on the Centre even for small kickbacks and reliefs.

BJP Slams A Raja's separate Tamil Nadu demand

Meanwhile, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed A Raja's remark and questioned CM Stalin's silence over the 'Tukde Mindset'. He added that in a bid to oppose BJP, the minister is going against his own country.

Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla said, "DMK MP A Raja in presence of CM Stalin, says "Don't make us demand separate Tamil Nadu" No outrage by Stalin Ji on this TUKDE MINDSET It is one thing to oppose a party at the Centre but while doing so will you start opposing the idea of One India itself? BJP Virodh Me Desh Virodh?".

(Image: PTI)