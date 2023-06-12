DMK More Concerned About Elections, Dynasty Politics, Than People's Wellbeing: AIADMK

AIADMK General Secretary K Palaniswami on Monday accused the ruling DMK of being concerned about forming alliances for elections and perpetuating dynasty politics, rather than people's wellbeing, and claimed that the projects initiated during the previous AIADMK regime were being inaugurated now.

Firing barbs at Chief Minister M K Stalin, Palaniswami alleged that the former had not initiated any new projects for Salem but had named the renovated bus stand after his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

"Chief Minister Stalin who came to power by making numerous poll promises is now contemplating forging a mega alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The people have now realised the truth and will teach a lesson to the DMK in the Lok Sabha polls," Palaniswami, who is the leader of the opposition in the Assembly, said in a statement here.

His outburst followed the chief minister's allegations of financial mismanagement by the former AIADMK government. Inaugurating a slew of projects in Salem in the state on Sunday, Stalin had accused the AIADMK of "blindly" backing all of the Centre's 'restrictions', which he said resulted in loss of revenue.

"The state had 'lost' its right due to GST. That's why we are not getting adequate funds today. We are suffering from financial crisis. Because (the AIADMK government) signed the (Centre's) UDAY scheme, there has been a compulsion to revise the power tariff," Stalin said at a government event. His government had to better the state's financial management at the same time without burdening the people, he added.

Condemning the alleged denial of opportunity to the students of Tamil Nadu who sought to represent the state in the national school games, Palaniswami said the respective minister for school education and sports should be held accountable for the "failure" and steps should be taken to to pay due attention to their departmental work in the future.

"Not a single student was sent to participate in the 66th national school games... the dreams of the students have been shattered," Palaniswami said in the statement.

"People are aware of who deceived them and who isn't concerned for the people's wellbeing and who is perpetuating family rule," he said.

He also blamed the DMK government for winding up projects such as the Amma mini clinic introduced during the previous AIADMK rule in the state.