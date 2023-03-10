DMK Mouthpiece Claims Bill On Online Gambling 'leading To Suicides', Slams TN Guv

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ slammed Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi for sending back the bill that prohibits online gambling and regulations of online games and also stated 44 people have died since the bill was adopted.

The editorial also criticised the governor for ‘diverting’ the issues at hand about online gambling, also hinting at reports about the meeting between the representatives of online gambling companies and the Governor behind the move to send the bill back to the government.

Murasoli editorial

Over 44 persons have committed suicide between the duration of the bill being adopted in the assembly and the governor returning it back, the article published in the DMK’s mouthpiece Murasoli stated.

“Many people have died and families are ruined and the government cannot be a spectator seeing this. Is it not the duty of the government to maintain law and order and protect people? and the governor of the state is asking not to do that? What is more illegal than this, who is the governor supporting.?,” it was questioned in the article.

Reports of Gaming company representatives meeting Governor

The Murasoli article referred to media reports that online gaming industry representatives met the governor and read, “The governor’s office has not denied the news and thus it is not difficult to deduce who is behind sending back this bill.”

The DMK mouthpiece also lashed out at governor R Ravi for giving mixed signals on the issue, “Why can't the governor boldly say that online gambling should be banned and it is a game of skill and it has been there from the time of Mahabharata and say the state government should promote it.? Why say that the government is not competent? the true face of the governor is this, to divert the issues.”