DMK MP A Raja Sparks Row With Anti-Hindu Remarks; BJP Decries 'sorry State Of Discourse'

Stoking a fresh row, DMK Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister A Raja was heard making controversial anti-Hinduism remarks in a video shared by BJP. Taking to Twitter, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai opined, "Sorry state of political discourse in Tamil Nadu. The DMK MP has yet again spewed hatred against one community with the sole aim of appeasing others. Very unfortunate mindset of these political leaders who think they own Tamil Nadu". While Raja was incarcerated in connection with the 2G spectrum allocation case, he was acquitted of all charges in December 2017.

At an event, DMK leader A Raja said, "According to the Supreme Court, you are a Hindu if you are not a Muslim, Christian, or Parsi. Will any other country have such cruel laws? Till you remain a Hindu, you are a Shudra. Till you are a Shudra, you remain a prostitute's son. Till you are a Hindu, you remain a Dalit. Till you are a Hindu, you are untouchable. How many want to be a prostitute's son? How many want to remain untouchables? Only if the questions are allowed, it will help destroy the root of the Sanatan Dharma. The time for Viduthalai, Murasoli, DK, DMK to ask these (questions) has come."

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan stressed that Raja's comment reflected the mindset of DMK. He remarked, "Everyone understands the ideology of DK- the parent party of DMK. Defaming the Hindu religion, degrading women, and talking about polygamy, and extramarital affairs. You cannot expect decorum, decency, or constitutional responsibility from DMK leaders. And their leaders will not even have the spine to condemn. MK Stalin should have openly come out and condemned this statement. So far, he has not done. He will not do so".

'Separate Tamil Nadu' demand

This is not the first time A Raja has stirred controversy in recent times. In the presence of CM MK Stalin on July 3, he warned the Centre that DMK can revive its demand for a separate Tamil Nadu. Requesting PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to grant 'state autonomy' to TN, he observed, "DMK has given up the call for a separate Tamil Nadu and has come for State autonomy for the sake of democracy and Unity of India. But our ideological godfather Periyar demanded a separate Tamil Nadu till his death, however, we have kept aside that demand and accepted Federalism for the country’s integrity and democracy".