DMK MP Elangovan Justifies 'Hindi Speaking States Not Developed' Remark & Casteist Spin

After sparking a fresh controversy over the language row and saying that "Hindi speaking states are not developed", the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament, TKS Elangovan spoke to Republic and refused to apologise for his remark.

Speaking exclusively to Republic over his anti-Hindi remark, DMK MP TKS Elangovan said, "What is said in Sanskrit, will be forced on us that is what I meant. I was talking about various regional languages. I listed out states which are non-Hindi states and developed states (also). I was talking about development. From West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Punjab, these are non-Hindi speaking and developed states today. I was passing a comment on a language... The language (Hindi) has not helped the development in UP, MP, Rajasthan and Bihar. I was quoting from the records. Saying that the people in the north were made shudra not because of their faults but because of the Manu-dharma, TKS Elangovan claimed, "Political parties in the north are trying to follow the Dravidian model only and only because this Manu-dharma divides people." The DMK MP further said that since Manu-dharma is practised in the northern states and people are made Shudras, adding that if the language from this part i.e. Hindi will be imposed, the culture also will be forced. "I said that this is attached to a language, so if the language is imposed on us, the cultural concept will be forced on us. And we will be made Shudras. This is what I meant," he told Republic.

'Hindi speaking states not developed'

DMK Rajya Sabha Member TKS Elangovan raged another controversy around the language row after saying that Hindi is a language of underdeveloped states. Not only that, but the leader also made a casteist remark saying that Hindi turn people into Shudras. "What will Hindi do? It will turn us into Shudras. It will not do us any good. I will tell you a list: West Bengal, Odisha, AP, Tamil Nadu and Kerala all of these are developed states. Why? I am asking because in all these states Hindi is not the mother tongue. MP, UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are yet to be developed," Elangovan said earlier.

Language war in the country

A large scale war on language broke out in India earlier this year after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that it is been decided that Hindi will be the medium for running the government. The chairman of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee told members that 70% of the agenda of the Union Cabinet was now prepared in Hindi. Additionally, he stressed that when citizens of states who speak other languages communicate with each other, it should be in the language of India, and Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to the local language. He said that the time had come 'to make Hindi an important part of the unity of the country.