DMK MP Kanimozhi Responds To Ananmalai’s ‘DMK Files’, ‘Will Deal With It In Court’

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi responding to Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai’s allegations against the party, in the form of ‘DMK Files’ stated the battle will be fought in the court. Pertinently, Annamalai in a press conference on April 14 released ‘DMK Files’ in which he has claimed direct accusations against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin that he has taken ₹200 crores from an Indo-European company.

MP from Thoothukkudi constituency stated "Will deal with it in court," when asked about the charges made by the former IPS officer Annamalai. "DMK Files" alleges scams by DMK leaders and its Ministers including CM Stalin.

DMK's ₹500 cr notice to Annamalai

The ruling party of Tamil Nadu, DMK has decided to convert the BJP’s allegations into a legal battle. Udhyanithi Stalin, DMK MP has issued a legal notice to the BJP state president against the allegations made under the ‘DMK Files’.

The notice stated that the allegations made by Annamalai in his press conference are baseless, lack material and cogent evidence, unverified, and tantamount to reckless disregard for the truth. "These statements have been made only with the intention to defame our client (Udayanithi Stalin) and tarnish his reputation in the eyes of the public," read the notice. The notice further stated that Annamalai pay damages to the tune of ₹50 crores to Udayanithi, which he intends to pay over to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's relief fund.

Another DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking an investigation into the way Annamalai meets his monthly expenditure. DMK on April 16 issued a legal notice to the TN BJP chief to the tune of ₹500 Crore stating “DMK Files’ has several false, baseless, defamatory, imaginary and scandalous allegations against the DMK party, its President M.K. Stalin and the party's Ministers, MP's and other leaders.”

What are DMK Files?

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai released ‘DMK Files’ on April 14, which is basically a 15-minute video clip alleging DMK top ministers and CM MK Stalin's family members of having unaccounted assets. Addressing the media he said, "We have released DMK files part 1 today. It is going to be a series throughout the year. We have only disclosed the direct assets, their shareholdings in a company and the valuation of the properties they own." Further, he also announced a padayatra by the party to create awareness among the masses about DMK’s corruption, “My land, my people. We are starting a Yatra to expose all these DMK scams to people. Each BJP cadre would go to this Yatra. This Yatra will begin in the first week of June. You all should participate in this Yatra."

