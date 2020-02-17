DMK MP RS Bharathi Makes Derogatory Remark At Media; Rants About Prashant Kishor Coverage

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP RS Bharathi on Monday insulted journalists and compared media houses to "red-light districts". He also alleged that the media's attack at the DMK has sharpened ever since the party hired political strategist Prashant Kishor for its election campaign.

RS Bharathi's comments came moments after the DMK staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly alleging that they wanted to bring a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA in the House but the Speaker did not allow it.

Speaking at a party event, Bharathi said, "I am silent because I am in this party post, organising secretary, these journalists don't have a job. They only blame us. Kejriwal had Prashant Kishore, Modi used him and many others used him. But they discuss only when DMK is using him and it becomes a debate. I say it openly, these TV journalists are real scoundrels, they run debates like Mumbai's red-light area. They do anything since the money comes."

DMK walks out

Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, and many states like Kerala and Punjab having passed an anti-CAA resolutions, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday staged a walkout from the State Assembly alleging that they had asked the house to bring a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), but the demand was denied by the Speaker.

"The Speaker has set a wrong example by denying us time to speak on a resolution against CAA. Since there was no discussion on this issue in the Assembly before, it would not be wrong to discuss it now," DMK chief MK Stalin stated while addressing the media outside the assembly.

DMK against CAA

Earlier on Sunday, the DMK had sent over two crore forms collected as part of an anti-CAA signature campaign by the party-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu to President Ram Nath Kovind. Opposition members including DMK, Congress, and MDMK had organised a week-long signature campaign from February 2 demanding the Centre to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

