DMK MP TR Baalu Flags Concerns Over SNF Storage Facility At Kudankalam, Writes To PM Modi

Days after the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) gave a 'siting clearance' for constructing an Away From Reactor (AFR) Spent Fuel Storage (SNF) facility inside the Kundakulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) in Tamil Nadu, DMK senior leader and MP TR Baalu on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the decision.

Speaking about the permission granted by the AERB to the NPCIL, he said that the setting of the storage facility will be hazardous for the people as well as the environment. Further mentioning the executive summary of Environment Impact Assessment, he said that the Away from Reactor fuel storage facility for the units of Kundakulam will have a safe storage capacity of only 4328 Assemblies which will include 128 encapsulated SFA. However, this proposal is yet to be cleared.

In his letter addressed to PM Modi, raising several concerns regarding the setting up of a storage facility at KKNPP, MP TR Baalu stated that the storing of Spent Nuclear Fuel (SNF) will cause dangerous and long-term health and environmental risk followed by potentially harmful events and consequences in the future. Baalu also asserted that the NPCIL does not have a long term plan and is hoping to establish a Deep Geological Repository (DGR).

Before the establishment of a permanent DGR, this will pose a serious threat, he added.

Further mentioning the Supreme Court's order regarding the setting up of SNF storage, he said that the apex court has directed to manage SNF generated needs in a safe manner for ensuring the protection of humans and the environment from undue effect of ionizing radiation. The order further states that the DGR has to be set up so that the SNF could be transported from the nuclear plant to the DGR.

Thus, he has demanded that the Union Government should immediately withdraw the consent given for setting up of Unit 1 and 2 of Away from Reactor and construct a Deep Geological Repository in an uninhabited area for storing all the nuclear wastes produced in the nuclear power plants. The Supreme Court also stated that the SNF cannot be permanently stored within the nuclear plant site.

