DMK MP TR Baalu Sends Rs 100 Crore Legal Notice To Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai

K Annamalai, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief, has received a court notice from DMK MP TR Baalu demanding Rs 100 crore in damages for releasing a video which Balu claims is defamatory, news agency ANI reported. The video in question allegedly refers to one in which the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP allegedly claimed that he had destroyed temples in his constituency to build better ones. The video was shared on Annamalai's Twitter handle on January 29, 2023. On January 31, 2023, TR Baalu told mediapersons that the video Annamalai had posted "was only a portion." "Annamalai released only a portion of the video and did not speak about the second part," Baalu was quoted saying.

DMK MP TR Baalu sends legal notice to Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, demands Rs 100 crores in compensation for allegedly posting a defamatory video against him



TR Baalu's notice to K Annamalai comes days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin sent a legal notice to the state BJP chief over 'DMK Files', a video accusing the DMK government in the state of corruption. In the 10-page notice, DMK's organisation secretary has called the allegations made in the video ""false, baseless, defamatory, imaginary, and scandalous."

What did TR Baalu say in the video tweeted by Annamalai?

According to the video shared by Annamalai on Twitter, TR Baalu is heard saying, ""In my constituency, Saraswati temple, Lakshmi temple and Parvati temple on Grand Southern Trunk Road (GST) were demolished. I only demolished all these three temples. I know I will not get votes but I also know how to get votes. My supporters even warned me that if temples were demolished, I will not get votes. But I told them there is no other way," "I was told they need a temple. I constructed better temples with better facilities. Like this, in many places, I have convinced religious beliefs and completed projects", TR Baalu is heard saying further. Republic has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

What did Annamalai tweet?

Annamalai, sharing the video on Twittercaptioned the post, "“DMK men take pride in demolishing 100-year-old Hindu temples. The very reason we want the HR&CE dissolved and want the temple freed from the clutches of government (sic)."