Eyeing China, DMK MP Writes To PM Modi Demanding Revival Of Sethu Samudram Project

Citing threat from Chinese investments in Sri Lanka, Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Lok Sabha MP, TR Baalu, on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive the 'Sethu Samudram Project'.

In the letter, Baalu wrote, "In the wake of the current conflict with China, we need to appreciate that besides our long borders in the northwest and northeast from Punjab to Arunachal Pradesh, the southern coastal borders, in particular the sea between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, has assumed critical importance from the security point of view." He added, "The way in which China is moving closer to Sri Lanka will never be in our national interest."

He noted that Sri Lanka has moved closer to China in recent years as Beijing has invested nearly USD 7 billion in infrastructure development and vital sectors "so much so that it will endanger the sovereignty of the island neighbour, situated hardly 30 km from Tamil Nadu".

Not turning Lanka another Nepal

He said these investments have made people in Lanka perceive China as a friend and an ally and India should not rule out that the island nation will become "another Nepal very soon". Baalu was referring to the recent tensions between India and Nepal that have brewed after Prime Minister KP Oli introduced a new map that incorporated Indian territories as part of Nepal, a move presumably pushed by Beijing to create frictions in South Asia.

The DMK leader said Tamil Nadu coast, especially the Adam's Bridge and Sethu Samudram areas have immense geo-strategic value as it is part of India's maritime strategic lifeline and the "world's most important global sea lane".

Strategic objective

TR Baalu said the Rs 2,400 crore Sethu Samudram project was inaugurated in 2005 but later "certain elements inimical to the national security and economic prosperity of India, schemed and misled the judiciary by invoking irrelevant and religious beliefs and succeeded in their designs to stall the prestigious Ship Channel Project activities."

The Project envisages dredging of a channel across the Palk Strait between India and Sri Lanka to allow ships to sail between the east and west coasts of India, instead of circumventing the island nation. China has built the Hambantota Port in the southern tip of Lanka and was handed over to it for a 99-year lease by Colombo after it failed to pay back its debt. India fears the port can be used by China to station its naval assets and pose a serious security threat to New Delhi's interests in the Indian Ocean.

There was opposition to the Sethu Samudram project on the economic/religious/ecological fronts. The Hindus believe the Adam''s Bridge or the Ram Sethu was built by Lord Rama to reach Sri Lanka to rescue his wife Sita from the clutches of demon king Ravana. The Tamil Nadu government under late J Jayalalithaa had demanded the Ram Sethu/Adam''s Bridge be called a national monument and contended that its demolition would impact marine ecology in that region.

Letter by TR Baalu:

