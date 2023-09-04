DMK MPs To Meet In Chennai To Strategise For Special Parliament Session

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Members of Parliament (MPs) are set to convene at the DMK headquarters, Arivalayam, in Chennai on September 16, 2023. The primary agenda of this crucial meeting is to strategize for the upcoming special session of the Indian Parliament, scheduled to be held from September 18 to September 22, as per sources.

This strategic meeting holds immense importance as it brings together key DMK representatives who will be attending the special session in New Delhi. The DMK,the third largest party in the parliament, has been an essential part of the opposition alliance in the Parliament.

In addition to the DMK's preparations, the Congress party is also gearing up for the session. Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal, announced that party president Mallikarjun Kharge has scheduled a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group on September 5, 2023. Opposition MPs from the Indian bloc, comprising both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, will meet to align their strategies for the ‘special session’. The meeting to discuss the joint strategy will take place at Kharge’s residence on Rajaji Marg.

This gathering will most likely have the aim to bring together opposition MPs from various parties to ensure a united front during the upcoming parliamentary proceedings.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has hinted at the importance of the items on the agenda for the special session. He mentioned that the agenda, while still undisclosed, is in its "final stage" of preparation and will be circulated shortly, on September 4. This upcoming session will be the first of its kind under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, with a full-fledged duration of five days, during which both Houses will meet separately.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, all eyes are on the DMK and the broader opposition alliance, as the DMK got mired in controversy after the party's scion made inflammatory comments, including his assertion to 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma'.