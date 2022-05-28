DMK Passes Resolution On Dravidian Model Training To Create 'soldiers Against Communalism'

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) district secretaries on May 28 resolved to conduct Dravidian model workshops to train youth, the IT, and women wings to protect Tamil Nadu from communal forces. The party passed a resolution that the party cadre will work ceaselessly in the state and will produce 'soldiers' through Dravidian model training to protect the people from communal forces.

The party posted a statement on Twitter and said, "The IT, women and youth wing of the DMK party should be trained across the state to be inculcated with the history and policies that nurtured the self-esteem of the Tamils. The policy is consistent. Let's create the energy."

DMK to organise Dravidian model workshops to fight communal forces

The DMK's launch of providing Dravidian model training to its workers was followed by the IT Wing Secretary of the party, Dr TR B Rajaa posting on Twitter, "Ensuring that the Torch of the Dravidian Model is carried onto the next generation is vital to root out & keep out venomous Hindutva vermin. #Wing2point0 will work keenly to ensure that this is done (Sic)."

The resolution asserted that the party cadres will work tirelessly for protecting the state from anti-national forces. The party has in the past convened meetings exclusively to discuss the events of communal violence or religious disturbances.

In addition, the resolution also goes on to mention efforts will be made in the direction of identifying anti-national forces who are trying to sow seeds of religious disturbance in Tamil Nadu and that the party workers will work towards preventing the repetition of such incidents.

Tamil Nadu CM bats for education in mother tongue

Educational institutions should give encouragement to education in the mother tongue and schemes must be named using the Tamil language, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday.

Inaugurating a school here, Stalin appealed to the management of such private institutions to provide a boost to education in the mother tongue. Also, he said schemes formulated by schools should be named using the Tamil language.

(With PTI inputs)