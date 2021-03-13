DMK Poll Manifesto Promises Separate Courts To Investigate AIADMK's Corruption

As the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) released its manifesto on Saturday, one of the highlights mentioned in the vision document is that separate courts will investigate corruption by AIADMK ministers. Notably, DMK's Stalin has been levelling corruption allegations against the AIADMK government for years and had also submitted a list of corruption charges against AIADMK ministers to governor Banwarilal Purohit.

DMK Manifesto Highlights

Make Thirukkural get national recognition

The Pongal festival will be celebrated throughout the country.

Those who lost their livelihood during the coronavirus pandemic will be given Rs 4 lakhs

Aavin milk will be reduced by Rs 3

Petrol prices reduced by Rs 5 diesel by Rs 4

Payment of electricity bills to be regulated once every month.

Women representation in institutions will be increased to 40% from 30%

There will be no thatched huts in the state.

Water facility will be provided through taps not through lorry tankers anymore.

Grievances camps in all constituency

Live broadcast of the assembly session

Due to coronavirus impact on finance, the wealth tax will not be increased till finance is stabilized

500 Kalaignar Unavagam (canteens) will be set up to feed the hunger of poor people

DMK unveils candidates list

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) unveiled the first list of 173 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Friday comprising of party chief MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi. DMK has decided to field MK Stalin once again from the Kolathur constituency while the party's youth wing leader Udhayanidhi was given a ticket from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency. DMK has also decided to field Thanga Tamilselvan from Bodinayakanur against Dy CM O Panneerselvam while the party's General Secretary Durai Murugan will contest from the Katpadi constituency in Vellore district. Sitting MLA 'Poondi' K Kalaivananan will contest from the Tiruvarur constituency which was represented twice by former CM Karunanidhi.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. He has also announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students, etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.