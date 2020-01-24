DMK President MK Stalin Condemns Vandalism Of Periyar's Statue

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin heavily criticised the vandalism of Periyar's statue. The social activist's statue was vandalized in the Chengelpet region of TamilNadu on Friday. Stalin was speaking to reporters after an all-party meeting when he condemned the incident.

Stalin condemns incident

Stalin said that those who committed the act should be arrested and punished immediately. He went on to add that Periyar worked for the people of Tamil Nadu and the region for 95 years and that this act is acceptable.

A massive controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu when Rajinikanth, during an event celebrating 50 years of Thuglak magazine, said that Periyar took out a rally where naked pictures of Lord Ram and Sita were decorated with garlands made of slippers. The south superstar further added that this particular edition of Thuglak was banned by the DMK then, however, people still went on to buy the magazine in the black market for a higher price.

Rajinikanth has faced heavy backlash, with many political parties and prominent citizens asking him to apologise. However, Rajini has come out and refused to apologize for the remarks and added, "I did not say anything that did not occur. I only said what I heard and things that appeared in magazines. Sorry, I will not express regret or apologise."

Earlier, the Kolathur MLA said that Rajinikanth was a friend of his and that he should behave like "an actor and not a politician". Stalin also asked Rajinikanth to be careful about what he speaks in public.

The magazine's editor, S Gurumurthy has said there have been calls to republish the edition in which the Periyar event was reported. In a tweet a few days ago, Gurumurthy said that the entire edition will not be reprinted and only certain relevant sections related to the incident in Salem will be reprinted.

Rajinikanth's remark 'uncalled for'

Yesterday, AIADMK leader Sellur K Raju said that the remarks were on an incident that took place 50 years ago and uncalled for. "The remarks made by Rajinikanth were not at all needed. A statement which was made 50 years ago need not be raked up today. Periyar was an anti-caste crusader. He fought various other social evils. Today, how did Rajinikanth's daughter get married for the second time? All of this happened only because of his initiatives. So it is not correct to belittle Periyar", he said.

